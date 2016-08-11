(Deletes incorrect RICs of parent company in second paragraph)
SHANGHAI Aug 11 China City Construction
International Co Ltd, an unlisted Hong Kong subsidiary of a
mainland Chinese construction and development firm, confirmed it
has defaulted on a portion of an outstanding yuan denominated
"dim sum" bond traded in Hong Kong.
The firm posted the notice on the website of the Hong Kong
exchange Thursday.
China City Construction first ran into trouble in April when
a change in ownership in its Chinese parent company, China City
Construction Holding Group Co, triggered an early redemption
clause for the 2.5 billion yuan ($376.51 million) offshore yuan
bond maturing in 2017.
City Construction originally planned to redeem the bond in
late June, but Chinese mainland capital controls meant that the
onshore parent company faced difficulties transferring capital
offshore on short notice to repay the bond.
The parent firm asked investors in July to extend a grace
period while it attempted to arrange the cross-border
transaction.
Nonetheless in Thursday's exchange posting, China City
Construction International said 1.5 billion yuan still remained
unpaid, meaning that a default had occurred under the terms of
the bond. Investors holding 1.96 billion yuan of the bonds had
exercised their right to early redemption following April's
change of control.
The firm also announced another change in its holding
structure and said it and its onshore parent had "from this date
returned to being State-controlled enterprises."
The original April change in shareholding structure had
technically changed the parent firm into a privately owned
company, spooking investors who were counting on the firm's
state-owned status to protect them in the event of any financial
difficulties.
Analysts say that the City Construction's troubles are a
clear negative for the off-shore dim sum yuan bond market, and
also another sign of weakening implicit state guarantees for
some forms of Chinese corporate debt.
"The default event highlights the cross-border payment risk
and potential disclosure issues for offshore bondholders of
companies that rely on onshore financial support," wrote
analysts at the ratings agency Moody's in a July note on the
firm.
"The change-of-control credit event leading up to default
reinforces our view that state-owned enterprises (SOEs)
operating in competitive sectors, and which are not carrying out
government policies, are now experiencing less government
support."
China City Construction International is not the first Hong
Kong subsidiary to run into difficulty with its dim sum bonds.
In April, state-owned Guosen Securities injected 300 million
Hong Kong dollars into its Hong Kong subsidiary in response to
an alleged technical breach on a 1.2 billion yuan dim sum bond.
($1 = 6.6400 Chinese yuan renminbi)
