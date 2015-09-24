* As China economy slows, bad debt is set to explode
By Engen Tham
SHANGHAI, Sept 25 For years Eric Zhang, a senior
partner at Shanghai law firm SG&Co, helped China's biggest bad
loan companies arrange settlements with delinquent borrowers.
Now he is buying such loans himself, and spinning a tidy profit.
Zhang, whose legal expertise gives him an edge, is currently
looking at a loan secured against property near the site for
Shanghai Disneyland, joining a growing army of thick-skinned
investors piling into China's booming secondary market for bad
debt.
"I know the ins and outs of property," said Zhang, who aims
to make money on the loan within three to six months by selling
the real estate after clearing legal issues.
As China's economy registers its slowest growth in a quarter
century, more borrowers are in default, swamping banks in a
rising tide of non-performing loans (NPLs).
A range of players are wading into the market for these
assets, including local asset managers, trust companies, foreign
investors and even ex-regulators, which frees banks' balance
sheets for more economically useful lending, which has been a
key goal of Beijing policymakers.
The growing trade spreads these high-risk, high-reward
assets more broadly over China's financial landscape, while
reducing the risk to the big lenders.
"Ideally, if this risk can be spread over to a wider range
of investors, especially foreign investors, that would help
diversify risks away from China's financial system," said Hong
Kong-based Grace Wu, Fitch's banking analyst.
It requires buyers to be on their mettle, however, in a
country where transparency can be poor and investors have on
occasion found shortcomings in the collateral backing a loan.
Distressed debt investors in China buy the loans from
state-backed agencies known as asset management companies
(AMCs), at a heavy discount, and aim to turn a profit by selling
collateral on the loans at a higher price or getting the
bankrupt borrower back on its feet.
"Banks are under increased pressure from regulators to lower
their NPL ratios," said Ted Osborn, a senior partner at PwC in
Hong Kong, who started advising on Chinese NPL transactions 14
years ago. "More loans are being offloaded to state-owned asset
management companies and other players in the market."
China's commercial banks saw their total NPLs rise to 1.8
trillion yuan ($280 billion) in the first half of 2015, the 15th
straight quarterly rise, according to China's banking regulator.
These bank NPLs could double during the second half, says
Liao Qiang, senior director of financial institutions ratings at
Standard & Poor's.
That means booming business for China's Big Four managers of
distressed debt - China Cinda Asset Management Co,
Huarong AMC, Great Wall AMC, and Orient AMC - and for other
investors with the stomach for such risk.
GROWING MARKET
The AMCs, set up in 1999 to digest bad loans from China's
four largest state banks, have since taken on more than 4
trillion yuan in bad loans.
The AMCs buy the loans at a discount and make money either
by working with the lenders to get the cash back, or by selling
them on.
At Huarong AMC, which saw its first-quarter net profit jump
42 percent to 4.88 billion yuan, reselling rather than managing
the NPLs is increasingly the preferred route.
Although reselling means a smaller profit, it's quicker and
easier than recovery, especially for more complex loans.
Huarong sold 14.5 percent of the bad debt it owned in 2014,
twice what it sold two years earlier, evidence the secondary
market is booming.
The primary market is also growing, and China has set up 10
local AMCs over the last two years in provinces like Zhejiang
and Guangdong.
Trust companies, a major source of shadow lending, with
assets of around 14 trillion yuan at the end of last year, are
also sensing the opportunity.
A source with direct knowledge of the matter said China's
second-largest trust company by assets, Zhongrong International
Trust, is starting a distressed debt department to buy bad loans
and repackage them into asset-backed securities.
A spokeswoman for the trust said: "Zhongrong has a plan (to
establish this department), but it has not been finally
decided."
Even former regulators have entered the fray, including a
Zhejiang banking official who started a small AMC that buys NPLs
and improves underlying companies and factories.
"Prices can be as cheap as dirt," he said.
Foreign investment banks and private equity firms are
testing the market, including Goldman Sachs Group and Oaktree
Capital Management, which attended a Cinda AMC promotion in May
for $7 billion of NPLs.
"You can expect the involvement of foreign buyers will
increase tremendously, because the market itself is increasing
tremendously," said Liao Qiang, the Standard & Poor's analyst.
($1 = 6.3750 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Shu Zhang in Beijing and Umesh Desai
in Hong Kong; Writing by Matthew Miller; Editing by Lisa Jucca
and Will Waterman)