BRIEF-Capri Global Capital posts Dec-qtr consol profit
* Dec quarter consol net sales 537.8 million rupees versus 354.6 million rupees year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2k87elj Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, Sept 28 Dongbei Special Steel Group Co Ltd, the unlisted steelmaker whose March default helped spark a market sell-off in April, will be penalized for failing to release financial data on time, a Chinese bond supervisory body said on Wednesday.
Services related to debt financing will be suspended, the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) said in a statement on its website.
NAFMII oversees the issuance of certain forms of bond debt in China's interbank market, including commercial paper.
Following multiple bond defaults in 2016, Dongbei Special Steel said earlier this month it was delaying release of interim financial data as it was restructuring.
After many years of Chinese bonds enjoying implicit government guarantees, defaults have increased in the past 18 months as the economy has slowed. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Has signed a lease with transport company M. Larsen, which will lease entire Abildager 16 property in Brøndby comprising a site of 35,000 square meters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 30 Mediawan, a media acquisition vehicle founded by well-known personalities including telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel and Lazard banker Matthieu Pigasse, is in talks to buy Groupe AB to expand in the television sector.