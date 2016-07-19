SHANGHAI, July 19 Dongbei Special Steel Group Co Ltd, an unlisted Chinese steelmaker whose first debt default helped spark a bond market sell-off in April, said on Tuesday it was unable to make payment on another bond.

It announced the default on a 870 million yuan ($130 million) two-year private placement note, which matured Monday, on the website of China's interbank market operator on Tuesday.

The problems at Dongbei, which has defaulted on at least seven debt instruments this year, have caused headaches for one of its primary debt underwriters, China Development Bank, and the provincial government Liaoning which owns the firm.

Investors holding around 2.2 billion yuan of the notes accused the Liaoning provincial government and the local State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of dereliction in their duty in dealing with Dongbei's defaults, according to a statement obtained by Reuters IFR.

Financial magazine Caixin and other domestic media reported that Dongbei bondholders asked China Development Bank to include in the most recent bondholder resolution a line that regulators temporarily bar Liaoning province-owned enterprises from issuing debt and prevent financing by the provincial government.

China Development Bank later issued a statement saying some media reports were inaccurate. But it added that as an underwriter its role was to pass on feedback to regulators rather than make concrete proposals. The bank also said that it would continue to support the economic development of Liaoning and other northeastern provinces.

Separately, Bloomberg reported Tuesday citing anonymous sources that Liaoning provincial officials were petitioning the central government to include Dongbei Special Steel in upcoming debt-to-equity swaps, which the central government has mooted as one solution to China's corporate debt problem.

A media representative of the Liaoning provincial government declined to immediately comment.

China's northeast is the heart of the nation's steel industry and heavily dependent on legacy heavy industry as a whole, meaning that its struggles have been at the center of the country's corporate debt problem.

In May, a Reuters analysis of central bank data showed that Chinese rust-belt provinces including Liaoning have seen sharply raising dependence on high cost "shadow finance" in 2016 as traditional lenders pulled back.

Coal and steel firms remain especially vulnerable.

"Many issuers, including local governments' state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which accounted for about 80 percent and 62 percent of the coal and steel bonds due before end-2016, have very fragile liquidity positions," analysts at the ratings agency Fitch wrote in a recent note.

($1 = 6.6900 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Ina Zhou at IFR; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)