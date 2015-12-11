SHANGHAI Dec 11 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
Group Co Ltd's April 2017 bond was
down around 1.8 pct in early trade on Friday, following a
Thursday night report from a Chinese financial magazine that
Fosun Group, the drug maker's parent, had been unable to reach
founder and chairman Guo Guangchang.
The Caixin report published late on Thursday quoted
unidentified sources as saying Fosun Group had been unable to
reach Guo Guangchang since noon that day.
In a statement earlier on Friday, Fosun said it had
requested the halting of shares - including Fosun Pharma stock -
pending the release of an announcement containing "inside
information". A Fosun International spokesman told Reuters the
company was operating as normal, and declined to comment on the
chairman's whereabouts.
