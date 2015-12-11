(Corrects Shanghai Fosun High Technology Group Ltd's bond
price, not yield, down 3.2 percent in paragraph 2)
SHANGHAI Dec 11 Bond prices of two of Fosun
International Ltd's China-based subsidiaries were down
sharply on Friday, after a report from a Chinese financial
magazine that Fosun Group had been unable to reach chairman Guo
Guangchang.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd's
April 2017 bond price was down around 1.8 pct in
early trade on Friday, while unlisted Shanghai Fosun High
Technology Group Ltd's December 2017 bond price
was down 3.2 percent.
Separately, traders said the offer yield for Fosun
Pharmaceutical's September 2018 medium term note
was up 215 basis points to 5.80 percent.
"Fosun's yield rate might exaggerate a little bit, given
that the trading volume in the market was not that high, as far
as I can see," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in
Shanghai.
"But this case still impacts the market. Investors will be
more cautious on bonds now, given that credit spreads are
narrowing down. Overall we hold a pessimistic outlook, at least
for the rest of the year."
On Thursday, online publication Caixin quoted unidentified
sources as saying Fosun Group had been unable to contact Guo
since noon local time on Dec. 10.
(Reporting by Steven Bian and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell and Miral Fahmy)