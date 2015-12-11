(Adds movement on another Shanghai Fosun High Technology Group
Ltd bond paragraph 3)
SHANGHAI Dec 11 Bond prices of two of Fosun
International Ltd's China-based subsidiaries were down
sharply on Friday, after a report from a Chinese financial
magazine that Fosun Group had been unable to reach chairman Guo
Guangchang.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd's
April 2017 bond price was down around 1.8 pct in
early trade on Friday, while unlisted Shanghai Fosun High
Technology Group Ltd's December 2017 bond price
was down 3.2 percent.
By afternoon, traders said that the yield on Shanghai Fosun
High Technology Group Ltd May 2016 commercial paper
had also risen to 11-12 percent.
Separately, traders said the offer yield for Fosun
Pharmaceutical's September 2018 medium term note
was up 215 basis points to 5.80 percent.
"Fosun's yield rate might exaggerate a little bit, given
that the trading volume in the market was not that high, as far
as I can see," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in
Shanghai.
"But this case still impacts the market. Investors will be
more cautious on bonds now, given that credit spreads are
narrowing down. Overall we hold a pessimistic outlook, at least
for the rest of the year."
On Thursday, online publication Caixin quoted unidentified
sources as saying Fosun Group had been unable to contact Guo
since noon local time on Dec. 10.
(Reporting by Steven Bian and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell and Miral Fahmy)