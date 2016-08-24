SHANGHAI Aug 24 China will not open its
treasury futures market to commercial banks in the near future
due to concerns about a possible jump in volatility as the
number of bond defaults grows, the banking regulator said.
Treasury futures trading has "relatively high leverage, and
under extreme circumstances may enlarge market volatility," the
China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in a statement
on its website, explaining why the government is cautious.
CBRC made the comments in response to a proposal urging the
government to allow banks to participate in treasury futures
trading as soon as possible, according to the statement dated
July 28.
Since last summer's stock market crash, Beijing has
tightened rules in the financial sector, having restricted
trading in the stock index futures, banned grey-market margin
financing and curbed shadow banking businesses.
On Tuesday, China bond futures posted their sharpest
fall in three months as the prospect of more short-term
liquidity injections by the central bank into the financial
system reduced expectations of more aggressive policy easing
such as cuts in the benchmark interest rate or banks' reserve
requirements.
However, CBRC noted that in the long term commercial banks,
which are the main participants in the government bond spot
market, need to participate in treasury futures trading to
manage risks, and regulators will actively work to improve
mechanism of that market.
China re-opened its treasury futures market in 2013 after a
18-year ban, which was imposed in the aftermath of a major
trading scandal.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim
Coghill)