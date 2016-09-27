SHANGHAI, Sept 27 The landmark bankrupcty of
Guangxi Nonferrous Metals Group Co Ltd is in line with central
government objectives such as eliminating "zombie enterprises,"
said the commission responsible for managing state assets in
China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to online
financial magazine Caixin.
Caixin reported the written comments in response to the
magazine's enquiry Tuesday.
Unlisted Guangxi Nonferrous, which is owned by the Guangxi
government, defaulted on two separate 500 million yuan ($74.97
million) private placement notes in February and April.
The metal producer was declared bankrupt by an intermediate
court in Nanning, the capital of the south-western province of
Guangxi, on Sept. 12.
While several state-owned issuers have defaulted on their
obligations, investors have yet to suffer heavy principal losses
on a public bond.
Some borrowers have managed to repay bondholders in full
after securing funding elsewhere, while others have extended
their maturities. In some cases, negotiations remain ongoing.
In its comments to Caixin, the Guangxi State Assets
Administration and Supervision Commission said that it had
repeatedly proposed alternative restructuring plans to creditors
including such elements as debt-equity swaps and partial
refinancing, but that these had been rejected.
The bankruptcy is "respectful of objective market laws, and
also in accordance the spirit of central government reforms
including supply-side reform, resolving excess capacity, and
eliminating 'zombie enterprises'."
Analysts have warned that more investors will have to accept
losses as companies in sectors with overcapacity head into
similar situations.
According to Caixin, Guangxi Nonferrous and its subsidiaries
owe over 14 billion yuan ($2.10 billion) of debt to over 100
creditors.
But expectations of further losses for bondholders risks
upsetting a corporate bond market which according to some
analysts looks dangerously overbought.
Following a sharp market sell-off in April which pushed
short-term bond yields up over 60 basis points, mixed government
signals on bailouts have helped drive a bond rally that has
pushed corporate debt prices back near multi-year highs.
($1 = 6.6696 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin and Ina Zhou at IFR; Editing by
Kim Coghill)