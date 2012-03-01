SHANGHAI, March 1 China's local
governments are struggling to service loans taken out for
highway construction and are appealing to the central government
for relief from interest payments, local media reported.
The cancellation of the road tolls on secondary highways in
most provinces is putting major pressure on local government
finances, the China Securities Journal reported on Thursday,
citing an unnamed source in the Ministry of Transport.
The report adds to concerns about the debt racked up by
special-purpose entities backed by local governments in order to
finance infrastructure spending as part of the central
government's economic stimulus plan in 2008-2010.
"Indeed, one after the other, many provinces have raised the
issue, hoping that the government will give discounts on
interest payments," the paper quoted its source as saying.
In the past, local governments relied on tolls to defray
part of the cost of secondary highway construction. As part of
fuel tax reform implemented in late 2008, however, local
governments were required to phase out such tolls.
To compensate, the government transfers a portion of fuel
tax revenue to local governments. But the transfers are proving
insufficient, according to the report.
