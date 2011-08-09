BEIJING Aug 9 China Premier Wen Jiabao urged nations to work together to stabilise financial markets and support investor confidence on Tuesday as global stocks swooned on fears of the world economy is headed for a downturn.

Wen also called on other countries to implement responsible monetary policy and rein in fiscal deficits.

His comments were broadcast on the state radio after a regular meeting by the Chinese cabinet.

(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing)