UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets state funds to avoid default
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
BEIJING, June 30 Risks posed by debts of China's local governments are decreasing due to tight oversight and the central government will crack down on their illegal debt-raising activities, a Finance Ministry official said on Friday.
Some local governments are pushing back debt issuance due to rising interest rates, but slow local government bond issuance will not affect local economic growth, said Wang Kebing, deputy director general of Budget Department of the Ministry of Finance. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to lender Standard Chartered.