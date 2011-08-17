* Top bank regulator says China's debt risks under control

BEIJING Aug 17 China's top bank regulator said Beijing's clean-up of local Chinese government debt is progressing smoothly and that risks from more than $1 trillion in loans are under control.

In comments published on Wednesday in China's government mouthpiece, the People's Daily, Liu Mingkang reiterated that Chinese banks are barred from lending to local governments that do not meet loan requirements.

"The overhaul of loans to local government financing vehicles and work done to moderate risks is progressing smoothly," Liu said in an interview. "The risks are under control."

China's local governments have chalked up an estimated 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.68 trillion) of loans as of the end of 2010, according to China's state auditor, after a spending binge in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

Moody's stated last month, however, that the auditor had significantly understated banks' potential exposure to local government debt, including high-risk debt.

That has fuelled fears that some of the loans, many of which were used to pay for new infrastructure, may not generate sufficient revenues for local governments to cover loan repayments.

Investors have singled out the huge amount of local debt as a potential risk if slower growth in the world's second-biggest economy were to trigger a wave of loan defaults and hobble its banking system.

In response, a range of Chinese officials and media have taken pains to assure investors the risks are manageable, even reclassifying some of the safer loans as corporate loans that carry lower provisioning requirements for banks.

In the latest such effort, Liu said Chinese banks should expose, uncover, assess and intervene in their local government loans as early as possible and should not let local governments default on their loans.

He also called on banks to keep local governments on a tight leash to prevent them from staging a "comeback" to accumulate more loans.

Liu said that if banks seek to revise terms in loan contracts or tell local governments to make larger downpayments as collateral, changes must be made in a "scientific" way.

In order to contain default risks, some banks and local Chinese governments have started to restructure loans, fuelling concerns that these deals may be struck at the expense of certain investor interests.

On China's economy, Liu noted that demand for Chinese exports is threatened by sovereign debt problems abroad, including Europe.

He said the international monetary system was still awash in excess cash, leaving China and other emerging markets in danger of attracting too much capital inflows, which could spur inflation.

To that end, Liu said Beijing would continue to restrict bank lending to speculative property investors.

