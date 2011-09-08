(Adds background, analysis)

* Beijing has been planning the reform for years

* To help transparency of debt-ridden local govt finance

* Part of solution to local debt problem

* Amendment of law, other procedures needed

* Actual issuance may come earliest in H1 2012

By Langi Chiang and Jason Subler

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 8 Three Chinese provinces are getting ready to issue bonds directly instead of via the Ministry of Finance or through separate financing vehicles, an official newspaper reported on Thursday, the first step toward the creation of a municipal bond market.

Beijing has for years said it is interested in allowing provincial, city and other local governments to issue bonds directly to bring greater transparency to their finances and discipline to their investments in infrastructure.

That issue has come to the fore in recent months, as worries mount over risks from the roughly 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.65 trillion) in debt local governments have racked up as of the end of last year as they have gone on a spending binge to boost local growth.

The Financial News, run by the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, said Zhejiang, Guangdong and Shandong, under the guidance of the ministry, are going through local procedures to issue their own bonds.

"The long-rumoured trial of allowing local governments to issue their own debt is finally getting started," the newspaper said, but did not identify any sources.

China's budget law currently does not allow local governments to take on debt directly, but it will likely be amended if the trial is successful, analysts say.

The restriction has driven city and provincial governments, keen to drive local economic growth and follow Beijing's directives on major projects, to set up thousands of special financing vehicles through which they have raised funds for infrastructure and other investments.

That has made local governments' fundraising less transparent, and contributed to some of the loans turning out to be unsound, raising worries over whether the health of the financial system and economy should many of them turn sour.

According to the National Audit Office, around 5 trillion yuan, or about half of total local government debt, is held by such local government financing vehicles (LGFVs).

The Ministry of Finance has also been issuing debt on behalf of local governments in the past three years, at around 200 billion yuan ($31 billion) per annum, but that is a relatively small portion of their overall debt load.

When provincial and other governments begin to issue bonds directly in the market, they will need to disclose more information on their budgets, helping make their finances more transparent and instilling market discipline to their investments.

The issuance of municipal securities will also require the approval of local parliaments, or the local National People's Congresses, which typically convene annual sessions once a year in January and February to discuss budgets and other issues.

Therefore if everything goes smoothly, local governments could start issuing their own debt at the earliest in the first half of next year, analysts say. ($1 = 6.394 Yuan) (Additional reporting by Lu Jianxin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)