* LGFVs banned from raising funds for local govt
* New issues could reach 1 trln yuan in 2015 -economist
* Funding crunch feared for sub-provincial governments
* Market bedevilled by transparency, ratings problems
* Price distortions may persist, starving private issuers
By Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin
SHANGHAI, Oct 24 China is asserting control over
once-chaotic local government financing by banning the use of
opaque funding vehicles, but filling the gap with a huge
expansion of the fledgling municipal bond market will raise a
whole new set of problems.
Chastened by promiscuous local investment in response to the
2008 global financial crisis, Beijing wants to restore
discipline as part of its wider economic reforms, but the muni
bond market, bedevilled by price distortions and inadequate
disclosure standards, is no quick fix.
China's State Council, the country's cabinet-level political
institution, prohibited local government financial vehicles
(LGFVs) from raising funds on behalf of local authorities in a
decree issued earlier this month.
On Tuesday sources told Reuters the Ministry of Finance had
circulated a draft document saying localities would be allowed
to issue new muni bonds to pay off old debt.
"It's not an isolated move - rather it's part of a
systematic approach to tackle the local debt issue," said bank
of America-Merrill Lynch China strategist Tracy Tian.
If the draft becomes law and localities are allowed to roll
over a substantial portion of their estimated 18 trillion yuan
($3 trillion) of outstanding debt, the muni bond market would
have to expand dramatically from the quota of just 109.2 billion
yuan that Beijing has set for 2014.
"We estimate that as much as 1 trillion yuan of new bonds
may be issued to fill the financing gap in 2015," wrote UBS
economist Tao Wang in a research note this month.
DISTORTED MARKET
The market appears ill-equipped for such explosive growth.
It got off to a dubious start in 2014, with impoverished and
debt-ridden local governments able to issue bonds at yields
below even the central government's sovereign yield.
Analysts blamed high ratings from compliant domestic ratings
agencies and possible collaboration between issuers and the
state-owned banks that dominate the market.
They also noted that offer documents for such issues lacked
proper disclosure, usually doing little more than parroting the
provinces' five-year plans.
Only province-level governments will be allowed to issue
bonds, making thousands of lower-level city and county
authorities dependent on provincial governments for their
funding.
"With key players starved of money, a vicious competition
may emerge between cities and counties over the distribution of
the proceeds of provincial bond issues," said a trader at a
Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
While making lower-tier governments work harder to
justifying spending would be no bad thing, it could create big
problems if the process is not handled efficiently, he warned.
PRIVATE SQUEEZE
Tackling risk-pricing distortions could also prove tough,
since few domestic investors believe Beijing would really let a
province default on its bonds, and the wording of the cabinet
decree suggests central government will play an active role when
defaults threaten.
While regulators have promised an end to the days when
lending to state-linked actors was a one-way bet, that message
has been muted in practice.
In March, China's first public bond default, by Chaori
Solar, was initially trumpeted as a sign that Beijing was
serious about allowing defaults in the name of better risk
pricing, but it ended with a bailout by a government-linked
investment consortium.
The implicit state guarantee, combined with high yields
relative to developed economy bonds, might well make the bonds
attractive to investors looking for exposure to China.
"There will be strong (foreign) interest in muni bonds,
which offer more diversity in addition to government and policy
bank bonds," said Ivan Chung, senior vice president at Moody's
in Hong Kong.
And domestic state-owned banks, which have always been the
primary bond-market participants in China, are also likely to
remain reliable buyers of the new issues.
But that poses problems for China's broader reform purpose;
such muni bonds would outshine private sector issuers, which are
considered more risky, aggravating the misallocation of capital
in China to less efficient state firms.
Jin Wu, vice president at China Chengxin International
Credit Rating Co Ltd, said it was already increasingly difficult
for small and medium-sized private businesses to issue debt,
given the draw of state issuers.
"If you're an SOE and have government backing, you can
borrow at a much lower rate for the same rating (as a private
firm)."
($1=6.12 Yuan)
(Additional reporting by Umesh Desai in HONG KONG, Jake Spring
in BEIJING and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Will Waterman)