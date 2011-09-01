SHANGHAI, Sept 1 The debt-to-GDP ratio of
China's southern island province of Hainan stood at over 45
percent last year, according to a recent audit, highlighting the
elevated level of indebtedness some local governments face.
Several other local authorities have also published reports
that showed the key debt measurement hovering between 25-38
percent.
China's mountain of local debt, which the central audit
office has put at 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion) as of the
end of 2010, has long been a worry for investors concerned that
slower economic growth could trigger a wave of defaults and hit
the banking sector.
The audit of Hainan, often dubbed China's Hawaii because of
its tropical climate and picturesque beaches, showed total
outstanding debt was at 95.3 billion yuan at the end of last
year. That was equivalent to 46 percent of its GDP, based on the
latest available data.
Jilin province in northeast China said its debt pile was at
303.3 billion yuan while the region of Ningxia said its total
debt stood at 62.2 billion yuan. Both figures are equivalent to
over 35 percent of their GDP.
Other local governments that have released their audits
include the region of Guangxi, as well as Shandong, Anhui, Henan
and Hunan provinces and Beijing and Chongqing municipalities.
The state auditor required local governments earlier this
year to do audits of their own indebtedness, but it is up to the
governments whether they publish the results publicly.
The website of news magazine Caixin reported on Wednesday
that 10 local governments said tax revenues would not be enough
to meet their debt obligations, meaning the governments would
have to tap other revenue sources, such as land sales, to cover
for the shortfall.
Most local governments that have published their audits
channeled borrowed funds into general construction, road and
land development projects, it said.
Hunan province said it borrowed more than 289 billion yuan
last year, accounting for two-thirds of its total outstanding
debt, to fund city development and transportation projects.
($1 = 6.378 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by
Jason Subler)