SYDNEY Feb 13 China has instructed its
banks to embark on a huge roll-over of loans to local
governments, the Financial Times reported, aiming to give itself
more time to deal with a debt hangover from the global financial
crisis.
China encouraged banks to lend to local governments for new
projects during the financial crisis to buoy the economy, but
its provinces and cities now face $1.7 trillion in debts. More
than half those loans were scheduled to come due over the next
three years, the newspaper said.
Banks had started extending maturities for local governments
to avoid a wave of defaults, the paper said, citing bankers and
analysts familiar with the matter. One person briefed on the
plan said in some cases the maturities would be extended by as
much as four years, it said.
Not all local government loans would be rolled over, the
paper said, citing a person with knowledge of the plan.
Banks would determine if there was real demand for the
investment. Continued funding for the construction of highways
would be approved but massive city squares might be cut off.
Banks would also consider whether investments were
consistent with the government's five-year plan for industrial
upgrading and cleaner growth.
(Reporting by Richard Pullin, Editing by Dean Yates)