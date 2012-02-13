(Adds analyst quote, background)
SYDNEY Feb 13 China has told its banks to
start a huge roll-over of loans to local governments, the
Financial Times reported, aiming to give itself more time to
deal with a $1.7 trillion debt hangover from the global
financial crisis.
The move underscores China's determination to contain its
10.7 trillion yuan debt mess and forestall a potential loan
crisis in the world's No. 2 economy, analysts say.
As early as June 2011, the Chinese government had vowed to
clean up its local debt either by shifting 2-3 trillion yuan of
debt off local governments, forcing state banks to take some bad
debt losses and selling select projects to private investors,
sources told Reuters earlier.
Investors worry that China's banks would suffer billions of
bad loan losses and hobble the world's growth engine at a time
of anaemic global economic growth.
China's mountain of local debt piled up after the 2008-09
financial crisis when Beijing ordered local governments to spend
massively on infrastructure projects to buoy economic growth,
which they did by borrowing heavily.
Analysts say Chinese banks are already rolling over or
restructuring troubled loans to cash-strapped local governments
unable to repay their debt. But the amount of loans being rolled
over is not known as banks -- and Beijing -- are tight-lipped.
Worse, analysts say Chinese banks are hiding troubled loans
by adamantly refusing to mark them as non-performing loans in
financial statements before restructuring them, as per global
best practice.
"This is bad regulation but I don't think we are going to
get a bank crisis," said a bank analyst in Hong Kong.
In some cases, loans are being restructured by extending
their maturities by as much as four years, the Financial Times
said, citing bankers and analysts familiar with the matter.
Not all local government loans would be rolled over, the
paper said, citing a person with knowledge of the plan.
Banks would determine if there was real demand for the
investment. Continued funding for the construction of highways
would be approved but less important projects, like massive city
squares, might be cut off.
Banks would also consider whether investments were
consistent with the government's five-year plan for industrial
upgrading and cleaner growth.
China has said that about half of the 10.7 trillion yuan of
loans will mature over the next three years.
($1 = 6.2986 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Richard Pullin in MELBOURNE and Koh Gui Qing in
SINGAPORE, Editing by Dean Yates & Kim Coghill)