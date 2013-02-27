* Central bank reintroduces cash-draining forward repos after holiday

By Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin

SHANGHAI, Feb 27 The Chinese central bank signalled to the money market on Wednesday that it would revert to injecting funds, calming nerves after an earlier squeeze on liquidity caused a rout in share markets as investors misread the move as major policy shift.

The People's Bank of China drained a record amount of liquidity last week to mop up funds released to cover the week long Lunar New Year holiday, but strength of its action knocked the mainland equity indexes and produced a spike in short-term money rates.

"The PBOC went too far," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai. "The excessive drain not only caused a liquidity squeeze, but also weakened confidence that Beijing would maintain its current accomodative monetary policy. After all, China's economy is only in an early stage of recovery."

On Wednesday, following PBOC's signal that it would resume injecting funds, shares had their best day in three weeks as the China's CSI300 index closed up 1.1 percent, recovering from a close on Tuesday that was the lowest since Jan. 17.

START OF THE SCARE

Investors first became nervous when the central bank reintroduced forward bond repurchase contracts - which drain funds from the market for periods ranging between one and three months - when markets reopened after a the week-long holiday on Feb. 18.

Previously, since mid-June, the bank had relied entirely on reverse repos - which inject cash for shorter periods of time.

Market analysts said that the return of the forward repo without explanation, combined with a record high 910 billion yuan ($146.08 billion) drain, first spooked equity investors, who worried that it heralded the beginning of a new tightening cycle. The CSI300 index went on to close down 6.3 percent for the week, its sharpest drop since 2010.

Some analysts believed there was more monetary tightening to come, and argued that Beijing was likely to use monetary policy to help cool off the property market.

"With social stability being of paramount importance to the new leadership, all levers of policy will be used to prevent the real-estate market from heating up too much," Dariusz Kowalczyk, economist at Credit Agricole CIB wrote in a research note distributed on Friday.

While the share market tumbled, money dealers were unruffled at first, ass they saw the large drain as a one-time move to offset the impact of a record-setting weekly injection that occurred before the Lunar New Year holiday.

Though money market rates began to climb on Friday, dealers only became really alarmed on Monday when the PBOC again surveyed primary dealers to guage demand for forward repos, suggesting another drain was in the works.

"People understood last week's record weekly drain was related to heavy inflows of money after the Lunar New Year, but they thought another drain on Tuesday could mean a policy change towards a tightening stance," said a dealer at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.

In the event, the PBOC only drained 5 billion yuan.

The effects of the sharp liquidity squeeze were still very apparent by the close on Wednesday. The volume-weighted average price for the unofficial benchmark seven-day repo contract has gained 135 basis points since Feb. 18, standing at 4.2684 percent by the close on Wednesday.

WAITING FOR A CLEAR SIGNAL

The central bank has still to clarify its policy stance to the market, but Qu Hongbin and Sun Junwei, economists at HSBC, doubt if there will be more tightening anytime soon.

"Liquidity conditions are not being tightened, and will unlikely be tightened in the near term," they wrote in a research note published Tuesday, noting that that fresh liquidity is being injected into the real economy through other channels, including bank lending and foreign capital inflows.

Interest rate swaps based on the one-year deposit rate , which indicate market expectations for policy moves by the central bank, suggest the market agrees.

On Wednesday, bids for the traded two-year contract were pricing slightly below 3 percent - the current policy rate - showing that no one is betting on a hike just yet.

Even so, seasoned players in the markets find it hard judge the PBOC's intentions.

"Nobody knows what Mother Bank means to do," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai, using a colloquial name for the central bank. "We can only try to guess." ($1 = 6.23 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Chen Yixin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)