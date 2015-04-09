* Beijing wants local govt to swap debt into muni bonds
* Says local authorities will be responsible for repayment
* Wants market principles to price investment risk
* Markets still pricing risk as if state guarantee implied
By Nathaniel Taplin
SHANGHAI, April 10 China's promise to allow more
bond defaults so markets can accurately price investment risk is
being undermined by the government's own mixed messages, and
bond investors are still betting that Beijing will come to their
rescue.
In March China's Finance Ministry said local governments
could swap out 1 trillion yuan ($161 billion) of their estimated
$3 trillion of mostly high-yield debt for new, lower yielding
municipal bonds, and the localities, not national government,
would be responsible for repayment.
The new debt would be issued "according to market
principles", the ministry insisted.
But on April 1, regulators said they would allow the
national social security fund (NSSF) to purchase local
government debt.
Shaun Roache, IMF resident representative in Hong Kong, said
the new NSSF policy may be partly aimed at widening the pool of
municipal bond buyers and ensuring yields do not rise too far.
But it also makes it less likely that Beijing would allow
municipal bond defaults, since that would swallow up taxpayers'
social security funds.
In China's tightly administered bond market, most companies
allowed to issue bonds tend to have some form of state backing,
so corporate bond yields fell sharply in response to the news,
with AA and AAA-rated bond yields declining around 15 basis
points, the sharpest downward move since a surprise interest
rate cut in November 2014.
On Tuesday came further evidence that bond investors are not
losing sleep. When Chinese internet firm Cloud Live Technology
defaulted, bond yields hardly moved, in stark contrast to a year
earlier, when a first public default by Chaori Solar caused a
sharp spike.
Chaori Solar was bailed out a few months later with the help
of local authorities, leaving investors to conclude that if the
Chinese system can't stomach the collapse of even economically
insignificant firms, there is little likelihood that local
governments and linked companies would be allowed to fail.
Allowing the NSSF to buy into local government debt
reinforces that conclusion.
"The government has formally agreed to back the debt of
these local governments and their affiliated companies. That,
from the perspective of analysing credit risk, is a bad thing,"
said an investment manager at a major joint venture fund that
buys Chinese stocks and bonds.
SAME DIFFERENCE
Markets have, moreover, continued to price Chinese municipal
debt and sovereign debt as virtually identical.
"If you look at the municipal bond yields, they're only
slightly above the sovereign bond yields, which is very, very
low compared to the benchmark bank loans and the LGFV (local
government financing vehicle) bonds," said Nicholas Zhu, a
senior analyst at rating firm Moody's who covers local
government debt.
Yields on the municipal debt index compiled by China's bond
clearing house trade only 10 basis points above sovereign
five-year bonds yielding 3.5 percent, well below the roughly 5
percent on high-rated commercial debt.
Observers believe Beijing's stated policy that local
governments are responsible for their debts masks the reality
that central government would step in with fiscal transfers or
other measures long before a province runs into trouble with
repayment.
"We expect that the Chinese central government would
pre-empt any RLG (regional-local government) default in order to
protect the country's nascent RLG bond market," a Moody's report
from March 10th concluded.
While this would make formal defaults on official municipal
debt unlikely, it leaves central government on the hook for any
losses.
That could push up yields on sovereign debt if bond holders
perceive provincial and central liabilities as interchangeable.
Yields on Chinese treasuries have in fact risen by around 15
basis points since the debt swap was first announced.
"We believe the supply shock could raise government bond
yields 50-100bp in an extreme case," UBS bond analyst Qi Chen
wrote in a report on the Chinese bond market on Wednesday,
though this would probably be tempered by deflationary pressure
and economic slowdown.
($1 = 6.2055 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Umesh Desai in HONG KONG; Editing by
Pete Sweeney and Will Waterman)