SHANGHAI, Sept 9 Roughly 85 percent of the funding platforms of China's Liaoning province missed debt service payments in 2010, according to its audit report, in one of the most alarming statistics yet to show the scale of China's local debt problem.

The report underscores how close some of China's estimated 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion) of local government debt is to becoming non-performing loans, underscoring the risks to the world's second-largest economy of a potential round of defaults that could threaten its financial sector.

The report by the northeastern province's audit office, published on the official Xinhua news agency website, also said that 120 of Liaoning's 184 local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) -- more than 65 percent -- operated at a loss last year.

Nearly half of the companies had serious cash flow shortages, with the total value of illiquid assets, such as municipal infrastructure and facilities, reaching 96.5 billion yuan last year. That was equivalent to 33.6 percent of their total assets.

Chinese provinces and municipalities, barred by law from taking on debt directly, have set up thousands of separate financing vehicles to borrow the funds they need to build roads, bridges, stadiums and other infrastructure.

Liaoning is not the first province to have shown signs of stress from such debt, much of which was taken on as part of Beijing's massive stimulus programme in 2008-2009 to buffer the economy from the global downturn.

The debt-to-GDP ratio of the southern island province of Hainan stood above 45 percent last year, according to a recent audit. Several other audit reports from local authorities showed the key debt measurement hovering between 25-38 percent.

The state auditor required local governments earlier this year to do audits of their own indebtedness, but it is up to the governments whether they publish the results publicly.

($1 = 6.384 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jason Subler and Ken Wills)