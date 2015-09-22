(Adds context and background)

BEIJING, Sept 22 HSBC Holdings plc and Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd became the first offshore commercial banks on Tuesday to get approval from China's central bank to issue yuan-denominated bonds in China's $6 trillion domestic interbank bond market

HSBC was approved to issue 1 billion yuan ($156.86 million) of Panda bonds, while the Hong Kong branch of Bank of China Ltd was permitted to issue 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) in debt, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement released late on Tuesday.

Marking its landmark decision, the central bank said the change will "broaden the yuan-denominated financing channels for international commercial banks, promote the opening up of China's bond market and push forward renminbi internationalization".

PBOC said in June that Beijing would encourage overseas entities to issue yuan-denominated bonds in the onshore market and allow more categories of foreign institutions to enter its interbank bond market with increasing investment quotas.

China also aims to complete the development of the first phase of the China International Payment System by the end of this year to facilitate trade settlement and investment denominated in the yuan.

In 2005, the International Finance Corp, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, became the first foreign issuer in China's domestic interbank bond market, selling 10-year Panda bonds worth 1.13 billion yuan ($177.25 million). The Asian Development Bank launched its debut yuan bonds later. ($1 = 6.3750 Chinese yuan renminbi)

