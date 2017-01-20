BEIJING Jan 20 State-owned China Railway Materials Co has reached a debt restructuring agreement with banks and bond holders, marking the first private placement bond restructuring in China's stressed corporate debt market.

Creditors agreed to cut the interest rate on China Railway Materials' 10 billion yuan ($1.46 billion) private placement bonds and 17.8 billion yuan bank loans by total 70 percent on average and keep an option of conducting debt-for-equity swaps, according to the restructuring agreement released on Thursday.

While China Railway Materials needs to repay 15 percent of bond principal in 2017, creditors agreed to extend repayment period on some of its bonds by two years, it said.

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), the shareholder and supervisor of the central government-owned companies, called the debt restructuring plan "a successful showcase" of market-driven debt-for-equity swaps and corporate leverage reduction.

"China Railway Materials' private placement bond restructuring was the first in China," Meng Jianmin, deputy director of SASAC was quoted as saying in an online company statement.

"It has an significant impact on protecting the healthy development of the bond market," he said.

China's corporate debt has climbed to 169 percent of GDP and international institutions have repeatedly urged Beijing to act quickly to tackle the problem in order to avoid a financial crisis.

Last April, China Railway Materials became the first enterprise owned by the central government to request a suspension in trading of its debt due to repayment problems.

China's corporate bond market has seen a wave of defaults at state firms struggling with high debt obligations over the past two years, while a domestic ratings agency said the risk of bond defaults this year is even greater.

As part of the restructuring plan, China Great Wall Asset Management Co, one of China's biggest state-owned distressed debt managers, agreed to purchase some of China Railway Materials' private placement bonds and then convert them into equity in the company, Great Wall said in a press release.

The deal was the first debt-for-equity swap announced by a distressed debt manager since China's policymakers re-launched the scheme in October last year to ease the borrowing overhang of struggling firms, according to Great Wall.

Great Wall will also provide an additional 10 billion yuan for China Railway Materials' asset restructuring, it said.

For China Railway Materials' bank borrowings, lenders have agreed to rollover 70 percent of its 17.8 billion yuan loans by five years with the option to conduct debt-for-equity swaps.

China Railway Materials needs to repay the remaining 30 percent of loan principal within two years, according to the agreement.

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , the country's third-biggest state bank, was the chair of the creditors' committee.

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co was the lead underwriter of China Railway Materials' private placement bonds. ($1 = 6.8672 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)