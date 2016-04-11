* First centrally administered state-owned firm to request trading halt of its debt

* Firm cites sliding operating performance

* Initial market reaction muted (Adds context and analyst quotes)

SHANGHAI, April 11 State-owned China Railway Materials Co Ltd said on Monday it has sought to suspend trade in 16.8 billion yuan ($2.60 billion) worth of its debt instruments as the company struggles to make payments.

The company is the first enterprise owned by the central government to request a suspension in trading of its debt due to repayment problems. It is not, however, the first centrally state-owned enterprise (SOE) to encounter repayment difficulties.

Initial market reaction to the announcement on Monday was limited, with money market yields and spreads largely stable.

China's debt market has witnessed an increasing number of defaults over the past year as the economy slows.

In China a distinction is drawn between companies owned by the central government and those in the hands of local governments, with many analysts believing centrally owned SOEs have stronger implicit backing of the government and are therefore less likely to default.

But the Communist government has been allowing some state-backed firms to miss payments at a time when it is trying to shrink and reform the state sector and draw down a mountain of debt.

The debt instruments that China Railway Materials highlighted include short-term commercial paper, medium-term notes and private placement debts - bond types which have all experienced previous defaults by other companies.

China Railway Materials cited ongoing business difficulties as the reason for payment difficulties.

"In recent years, the company's business has been shrinking continuously, while operating performance has been sliding," it said in a statement published on the website of the interbank market operator, China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

Zheng Lianghai, an analyst at Dongxing Securities, said China Railway Materials' case shows China's debt problem is getting bigger and spreading from private firms to the state sector.

"We're seeing an escalation of the debt problems," Zheng said. "But so far, the problem is still sporadic, rather than widespread, and is limited to mainly industries suffering from overcapacity and cyclical weakness."

According to Zheng, China Railway Materials has a total debt of over 34 billion yuan, including both bonds and bond lending, and it was possible that the company could address repayment issues through the government's debt-to-equity swap schemes.

China Railway Materials said that it was discussing major issues regarding company restructuring and debt payment, and wished to halt trading in its debt instruments to protect investors.

It said it has nine debt instruments outstanding, with one due to mature on May 17.

In October, centrally owned Sinosteel Corp Ltd delayed a payment on one of its bonds maturing in 2017 and asked bondholders not to exercise a put option for early redemption . It has since repeatedly extended the formal registration period for investors to exercise their put, but analysts are divided on whether the matter constitutes a formal default.

Earlier this month, China's top economic planning agency ordered issuers of so-called enterprise bonds and their underwriters to assess the risks of default and report back to the government in a nationwide campaign to limit systemic financial risk, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Enterprise bonds, like Sinosteel's 2017 debt, are typically issued by large state-owned enterprises, and have yet to experience a formal default aside from the matter with Sinosteel which remains unresolved.

In April 2014, unlisted Baoding Tianwei Group Co Ltd became the first Chinese state-owned firm to formally default in China's onshore bond markets. ($1 = 6.4616 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen, Pete Sweeney and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Eric Meijer and John Ruwitch)