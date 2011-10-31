BEIJING Oct 31 Chinese banks won't be battered in 2012 by the huge stockpile of local government debt partly because the lenders have enough money to write off possible losses, a big Chinese rating agency said on Monday.

"With annual profits at over 900 billion yuan, Chinese banks can withstand the losses by writing them over down over a period of a few years," Michael Ye, the chief executive of China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co Ltd, a local rating agency in partnership with Moody's Investors Service, told a news conference.

More than half of local government debts borrowed during China's massive stimulus in 2008/2009 to counter the 2009 global recession will mature in 2012 and 2013, with many analysts concerned that Chinese banks could be left holding a raft of sour loans.

China's state auditor has estimated that at the end of 2010, local governments had chalked up 10.7 trillion yuan of debt, about half of it amassed during Beijing's stimulus binge.

Ye estimates that about 20 percent of local governments' debts would turn sour.

But China Chengxin said in a report that the overall outlook for Chinese banks in 2012 is stable, although it listed local government debt as a key challenge for Chinese lenders.

"Even if China takes a similar approach (as the EU) in dealing with Greek bonds of announcing a 50 percent losses for creditors of such debt, the total loss would be 1 trillion yuan," Ye said.

The pain would be less for banks if Beijing and local governments started to bail out some bad debts, he added.

"The central government has not been publicly talking about bailouts because it would contain moral hazard risks," he said.

"But at the end of the day, there would be some kind of rescue from the central and local governments," he said.

NEW BONDS

The Chinese government has yet to put up a clear master plan to solve the debt problems, leaving banks and local governments to deal with borrowings on a case-on-base basis.

Richard Zhang, an analyst with China Chengxin, said the general policy direction is to label the debts as good ones, which will be treated as normal bank loans, and bad ones that may require government assistance.

"But at the end of the day, whether the losses are shouldered at the government fiscal side or at the state lenders, the general public will pay," Zhang said.

China is trying to solve the problem partly by allowing some wealthy local governments to issue bonds. Shanghai and Shenzhen, along with provinces of Guangdong and Zhejiang, are among the first batch to issue bonds within a central government quota.

"These cities and provinces are rich with relatively developed economic conditions, and ratings for them would be AAA or AA+," Ye said.

"But transparency is still a problem. For example, we can't find any balance of sheets for local governments," he said. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards; Editing by Richard Borsuk)