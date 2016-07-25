SHANGHAI, July 25 Consecutive defaults by Dongbei Special Steel Group Co Ltd and the passive stance of the company and the local government may damage the credit market in Liaoning province, online financial magazine Caixin said on Monday, citing a report by China Chengxin Credit Rating.

The troubles of Dongbei Special Steel, whose original default in March helped trigger a broad-based Chinese bond market sell-off in April, have sparked a rare public battle in China between creditors, a local government and a state-owned company even as concerns mount about growing debt levels in the economy.

Bondholders have targeted the Liaoning provincial government, which owns the firm, and China Development Bank, a primary underwriter of Dongbei's debt.

Caixin said that Chengxin warned of rising refinancing risks for borrowers in Liaoning province, a struggling industrial region in China's northeast, if investors begin to avoid debt instruments related to the region and associated trades.

Unlike in the West, Chinese ratings firms routinely cite local government support as a main factor in their ratings rationale, which analysts say reflects the reality that until very recently few firms were allowed to fail.

In recent months, however. key policymakers including the central bank have begun sending much tougher signals on refinancing for "zombie" enterprises in troubled steel and legacy industrial regions like Liaoning.

A recent Reuters analysis of central bank data showed that legacy industrial provinces including Liaoning were increasingly dependent on high-interest "shadow banking" loans as traditional lenders including banks and bond investors have adjusted to the new policy stance and rising risks.

China's ratings agencies also appear to be adjusting to the new credit environment. Domestic ratings agencies downgraded a record 40 credits in June, according to international ratings agency Fitch.

Nonetheless, the share of outstanding domestic bonds rated A or below was only 0.2 percent in June according to Fitch, implying that many risky bonds are likely still rated higher than they ought to be.

(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)