HONG KONG Dec 12 Chinese investors are pricing in the higher risk of lower-rated bonds after a debt market clampdown, a tentative but positive sign for regulators who want to restart productive investment without sparking a refinancing free-for-all.

The debt repricing follows a clampdown on Monday by China's official bond clearing house on the corporate bond market in which it excluded about 590 billion yuan ($96 billion) in lower-rated corporate bonds from being used in bond repurchase agreements.

The state clearing house's move has seen bondholders start to price riskier credits more stringently. The yield spread between borrowers rated AA and AAA widened to 90.1 basis points on Friday, compared with a low of 70.6 in late November and about 74 basis points on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley estimates that the new rule will likely affect 200 to 300 billion yuan in short-term credit granted through repos.

This means that investors could be left holding an even greater amount of illiquid debt because they will not be able to use the ineligible bonds as collateral for short-term debt refinancing.

After Monday's clampdown, even top-rated bonds sold off. Yields on China Development Bank bonds due 2040 rose nearly 20 basis points the day after the new rules were unveiled, forcing it to cancel a planned bond sale.

The clampdown is bad news for those dependent on repo financing, but there are long-term benefits arising from the change.

"The main goal is to get markets to distinguish more between strong and weak credits," said Rob Subbaraman, Nomura chief economist.

"This is very important for China's deleveraging process - you don't want to deleverage and starve everyone of credit."

The economy is still feeling the impact of the 4 trillion yuan ($650 billion) stimulus rolled out during the 2008/09 financial crisis. Chronic overcapacity problems still plague sectors such as steel, cement, shipbuilding and aluminium.

Many stimulus projects were not backed by any commercial rationale but rather served policy objectives or the private interests of government officials, while the hint of state support led many investors to believe their debts were guaranteed.

As a result, yield differentials between bonds rated AAA and those rated AA by domestic agencies have been negligible in recent years.

Now, the widening pricing gap could make it difficult for weaker companies to refinance while allowing what has become one of the world's biggest bond markets to price risk more accurately.

"There has been a pattern emerging which will help do away the problem of moral hazard. The regulations about the deposit ceiling and deposit insurance mean there is more competition for deposits and this will reflect in the lending rates," said Nomura's Subbaraman.

He was referring to last month's introduction of a bank deposit insurance system and a rule that raised the limit on what banks could pay savers.

"I won't be surprised to see more bonds get into difficulties next year. But this is short-term pain for long-term gain," said Ken Hu, chief investment officer of fixed income for Asia Pacific at Invesco in Hong Kong.

"They should allow companies to default or these zombie (effectively insolvent) companies will suck up capital and economic resources." (Editing by Pete Sweeney and Eric Meijer)