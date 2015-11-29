(Repeats Sunday story with no changes)
* Risky shadow banking borrowers moving into bond markets
* Property, local govt finance firms' private placements up
* Leveraged bond investment products selling briskly
* Bond leverage sharply up, yield spreads down
By Nathaniel Taplin and Engen Tham
SHANGHAI, Nov 29 A year after China's financial
regulators squared up to the systemic perils of "shadow
banking", the threat is shifting to a booming corporate bond
market, and risky borrowers' debt is finding its way into
products aimed at retail investors.
An opaque network of trust companies and non-bank lenders
had grown their annual market to a hefty 2.9 trillion yuan ($450
billion) in loans before regulators stepped in, spooked by
rising defaults on wealth-management products (WMPs) backed by
such high-interest shadow lending.
Now the high-risk borrowers who took those loans, such as
unlisted real-estate firms struggling with a stagnant property
market and financing companies backing shoddy local government
investment, are finding a new avenue of funding after regulators
began allowing unlisted companies to issue bonds on public
exchanges.
New corporate bond issuance leaped to 914 billion yuan in
the third quarter, accounting for 29 percent of all new credit,
up from 381 billion yuan and just 8 percent in the first.
And the profile of new borrowers looks strikingly like the
patrons of the shadow banking set.
Of the 57 firms posting bond listing announcements in
Shanghai in October, 23 were local-government-owned project or
infrastructure investment firms.
Beijing engineered the freeing up of the bond markets as a
transparent alternative funding route, and the credit crunch
that followed its clampdown on shadow banking guaranteed a high
take-up.
But wealth managers are now turning these bonds into
leveraged high-yielding products and selling them to investors
desperate for returns after a real-estate slump and summer
stock-market crash.
Data from CN Benefit, a research firm tracking wealth
management sales, shows that 60 percent of new bank
wealth-management products (WMPs) were linked to debt and money
market instruments in September, up from less than half in the
first quarter.
HIGH YIELD, HOT DEMAND
Demand is hot for these products, and the higher the yield,
the higher the risk, which is amplified if the fund's assets are
partly bought on credit, or leveraged.
Colight Asset Management, a private fund offering
bond-backed WMPs, raised more than 40 million yuan in just four
days in November from an 8.7 percent yielding, 400 percent
leveraged bond-based product, according to customer service
staff member Chen Xun.
Much bigger companies such as Pacific Asset Management Co.
and the Agricultural Bank of China also offer
similar high-yielding leveraged products.
Investors, however, assume that products offered by big
names are relatively safe.
"The risk of default is very slim," said a 45 year-old
business manager in Shanghai surnamed Pan who invests in WMPs on
an exchange backed by China's second-largest insurer, Ping An
Group. "I'm sure such a big company as Ping An will
make sure investors can get their money back."
Inflows to bond mutual funds have also risen.
Typical of such funds is the Great Wall Long Term Profit
Gradated Debt Fund, whose top three holdings are all
sub-AAA-rated local government fundraising company bonds. The
firm adds leverage by borrowing cheaply in the bond repurchase
(repo) market, fund documents show.
"So for instance you can take 2 billion yuan of government
debt as collateral and receive 750 to 800 million of cash, and
use that to buy more debt," said an underwriter at an
international bank in Shanghai who asked not to be named.
About half the Great Wall fund's 19 percent return since
late 2014 has accrued since July, a period when repo
transactions in Shanghai soared, and the spread of AA corporate
debt yields over Chinese treasuries fell 60 basis points to
four-year lows.
Analysts say the narrowing corporate risk premium combined
with weakening profits is a red flag for speculative activity.
"Similar to what happened in China's stock market earlier
this year, the rally of bonds is largely driven by liquidity
conditions and speculation that government will provide support
when necessary," said Zhou Hao, Senior Emerging Markets
Economist at Commerzbank in Singapore.
Some industry professionals worry that these trends, enabled
by regulatory reform, will create forces that regulators can't
handle when market sentiment turns, in an echo of the stock
market boom that preceded the summer crash and a frantic series
of heavy-handed interventions by Beijing.
"If, as seems likely, the government has succeeded in
getting funding to higher risk sectors by relaxing bond
approvals," wrote Christopher Wood of brokerage CLSA in a recent
note, "it is all rather scary, given the regulatory failures
exposed by the A share boom-bust cycle."
