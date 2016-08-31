(Updates with bond sale price, PBOC statement)
By Michelle Chen and John Ruwitch
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Aug 31 The World Bank sold
its first batch of Special Drawing Right (SDR) bonds in China at
a yield well below those for similar Chinese bonds, highlighting
Beijing's challenge in getting global recognition for its yuan
currency and SDR assets.
The three-year bonds were sold at 0.49 percent, two sources
with direct knowledge of the deal told IFR, a publication of
Thomson Reuters, at the lower end of the World Bank guidance at
0.4-0.7 percent and below the three-year Chinese government bond
yield at 2.434/2.387 percent.
A statement from the People's Bank of China said the 500
million SDRs ($700 million) issue, which was settled in yuan,
was 2.47 times oversubscribed, and that interested buyers
numbered around 50.
The global lender has got approval from the PBOC for a 2
billion SDR programme, and despite the apparent success of
Wednesday's issue analysts say future demand for the bonds from
local investors might prove tepid.
"We are not interested in SDR bonds and we can't see why
Chinese investors should want these bonds since they can easily
buy much higher yielding bonds in China," said a fixed-income
fund manager in Hong Kong who invests both onshore and offshore
debt markets.
The issue, the first SDR bond in 35 years, is being closely
watched by investors as it's part of a wider push in China to
increase the net supply of such bonds, and comes as Beijing
hosts the G20 summit in Hangzhou on Sept. 4-5.
Analysts say China will be keen to foster interest in the
SDR debt programme as it steps up efforts to internationalise
the Chinese yuan, and further liberalise its capital markets.
The decision by the IMF last November to include the yuan
currency in its SDR basket was seen as a diplomatic triumph for
Beijing as China seeks full integration with the international
monetary system. The yuan will be formally added to the basket
on Oct. 1.
Some analysts argue that the SDR bond may provide Chinese
investors an opportunity to diversify their portfolios since
Beijing's control on capital outflows in the past year has made
it difficult to buy overseas assets.
ANZ analysts said they expected China to encourage policy
banks and other organisations such as the Asian Infrastructure
Development Bank to sell SDR bonds and some of the issuance may
be in offshore market.
The SDR is a synthetic reserve currency administered by the
IMF, whose value is determined by a basket of other major world
currencies.
ICBC, China Construction Bank, China Development Bank and
HSBC (China) were the lead underwriters of the bond.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch and Michelle Chen; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)