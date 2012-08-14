SHANGHAI Aug 14 The Shanghai municipal
government will auction 8.9 billion yuan ($1.40 billion) of
local government bonds as early as next week, its first such
issuance in 2012, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
"I expect it will happen next week, or by the end of August
at the latest," one source with knowledge of the situation said.
The bonds will be priced by Dutch auction. China Development
Bank, Bank of Communications and
Pudong Development Bank will serve as lead
underwriters, the sources said.
The Ministry of Finance has set a quota of 250 billion yuan
for local government bond issues this year, up from 200 billion
last year. It has issued 157.4 billion yuan on behalf of local
governments so far.
Four wealthy regional governments -- Shanghai, Shenzhen,
Guangdong and Zhejiang -- are from time to time permitted to
issue bonds directly.
The four Chinese municipalities were allowed to directly
issue 24.2 billion yuan in bonds in 2011 under a pilot programme
Beijing hopes will lead to a municipal government debt market
and prevent the frenzied borrowing in recent years that set off
alarm bells at ratings agencies.
Municipal authorities are barred under law from borrowing
directly from markets but amassed a mountain of debt via
financing vehicles to fund infrastructure projects in response
to Beijing's stimulus package during the global financial
crisis.
Local governments accumulated 10.7 trillion yuan in debt as
of the end of 2010. The government expects as much as 3.5
trillion yuan to turn sour, while Standard & Poor's reckons it
could be as much as 9 trillion yuan, raising concerns about
defaults and their potential impact on the banking system.