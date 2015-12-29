SHANGHAI Dec 29 Shandong Shanshui Cement Group
Ltd, which defaulted on a bond payment in November, said on
Tuesday it was at risk of defaulting on another bond maturing
soon.
The cement firm is a mainland subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed
China Shanshui Cement Group Ltd.
In a statement posted on the website of one of China's main
bond clearinghouses, the firm said it might be unable to pay
interest and principal on a 1.8 billion yuan ($277.64
million)medium-term note maturing on Jan 21, 2016.
Defaults have accelerated in 2015 among onshore Chinese
firms, particularly in the heavy industrial sectors including
steel and cement. Last week, three more unlisted industrial
firms warned that they might be unable to make bond payments due
by the end of December.
($1 = 6.4832 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)