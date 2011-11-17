SHANGHAI, Nov 17 China's southern boom city of Shenzhen will sell 2.2 billion yuan ($346 million) of bonds to fund infrastructure projects such as roads as well as education and water projects, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

The city has selected 10 underwriters for the bond issue, including China Development Bank and China Construction Bank , Xinhua said but did not give a timetable.

Shenzhen will be the last among four localities allowed to sell bonds by themselves in a trial scheme to make local government fund-raising more market-based.

Shanghai took the lead to auction local government bonds of their own on Tuesday.

The Guangdong and Zhejiang provincial governments will sell theirs on Friday and next Tuesday, respectively.

Municipal and provincial governments in China have been unable under Chinese's budget law to borrow directly, which has led to the creation of special financing vehicles through which they take out loans and sell bonds -- contributing to a mountain of local debt that the central government estimates at nearly 11 trillion yuan.

To lay the groundwork for a genuine municipal bond market that it hopes will rein in such borrowing, the central government is launching a pilot programme to allow four city and provincial governments to sell bonds directly.

While direct bond issues by provincial and city governments will mark a step towards a Western-style municipal bond market, analysts say the creation of a genuine market will take time, requiring amendments to the budget Law and relevant regulations.

Unlike municipal bonds in the West, where the size and terms are determined and guaranteed by local governments and included in their budgets, these local government bonds are decided and guaranteed by the Chinese central government. ($1 = 6.35 Yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)