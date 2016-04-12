SHANGHAI, April 12 Chinese state-owned
steelmaker Sinosteel has once again postponed its deadline to
pay off interest on 2 million yuan ($309,607.11) of enterprise
bonds, the company said in a statement on the website of China's
bond clearinghouse.
That marks the eighth time the company has postponed payment
on bonds issued in 2010 with an option to redeem at year five.
The company became the first steel producer to default on
domestic bonds on missing the initial deadline on Oct. 12, 2015
and the second state-owned company to not meet payment on notes
behind Baoding Tianwei Group, a manufacturer of power
transformers.
Recovery prospects on the bonds are dubious, analysts say,
as China has pledged to fight overcapacity in the steel and coal
sectors. It has said it will cut crude steel production capacity
by 100 million-150 million tonnes within the next five years and
reduce the size of the coal industry.
($1 = 6.4598 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Himani Sarkar)