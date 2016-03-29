* Dongbei Special Steel Group misses payment on short-term
debt
* Company's chairman found dead of apparent suicide last
week
* Company cites tough conditions in steel industry
SHANGHAI, March 29 Dongbei Special Steel Group
Co Ltd, an unlisted steel manufacturer based in northeast China,
has missed a payment on an 800 million yuan ($123 million)
short-term note several days after the group's chairman was
found dead in an apparent suicide.
Shanghai Clearing House issued a notice on Monday stating it
had not received funds from Dongbei Special Steel to pay to
investors in the one-year note, which matured on Sunday.
In a separate statement on Friday, Dongbei said that its
chairman, Yang Hua, was found dead on Thursday by the Dalian
city police in an apparent suicide. It said that the incident
would not affect its operations.
A Dalian police representative reached by phone confirmed
that the cause of death was suicide and said the case had been
transferred to the provincial police authorities.
The missed payment comes amid wider financial pressures on
the country's steelmakers as policymakers seek to reduce
capacity in older and less efficient parts of the economy.
The firm had warned on Friday evening that it might not be
able to pay on time, citing tough conditions in the steel
industry as a whole and strong pressure on its sales.
Reuters calculations show Dongbei Special Steel has at least
6.87 billion yuan ($1.06 billion) in outstanding debt, which
includes the short-term note that matured Sunday as well as a
separate short-term note maturing April 3, which the firm says
is also at risk of default.
Following the Shanghai Clearing House's notice on Monday,
the bond's lead underwriter, China Development Bank, said in a
statement it had taken steps to protect investors' rights
including working with local governments and would do so in its
capacity as underwriter.
The bank also said additional fundraising plans have been
temporarily disrupted after Yang's unexpected death.
Under global debt standards, debtors usually have a 30-day
grace period to avoid formal default, but traders say this
convention does not always apply in China.
Overcapacity and volatile prices have resulted in a number
of Chinese steel firms running into trouble over the past year
and a half.
Earlier in March, financial magazine Caixin reported that
Tianjin-based Bohai Steel Group Co Ltd may be unable to make
full repayment on 192 billion yuan of debt.
Money and bond markets showed little reaction to the news of
the missed payment on Tuesday, with the volume weighted average
rate of the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement in the
interbank market down 3 basis points in morning
trade and the yield on the AA-rated 5-year corporate debt
up just 1 basis point.
"The news should be basically priced in already," said a
bond trader at a commercial bank in Shanghai.
"The overall trend of the bond market is pretty well
established, and you may start to see more differentiation based
on individual companies, but this particular event isn't likely
to have too much impact."
($1=6.51 yuan)
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Eric Meijer and Sam
Holmes)