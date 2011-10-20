BEIJING Oct 20 The Chinese central bank has
ordered city commercial banks to stop lending to non-financial
firms for conducting arbitrage business between the primary and
secondary bond markets, banking sources said on Thursday.
The People's Bank of China, at a meeting with 31 city
commercial banks on Wednesday, also ordered these banks to stop
bond intermediary and deposit businesses that do not involve
money, the sources said.
"The move implies that the PBOC is worried about the risk of
default in China's bond trading and clearing system, and its
determination to tighten supervision," said one source who has
close ties with the central bank.
The meeting was organised by the National Association of
Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII), an industry
organisation entrusted by the PBOC to help supervise the
country's bond market.
NAFMII in a report on Thursday confirmed the convention of
the meeting but did not give details of the businesses now under
tighter central bank supervision.
The sources said the PBOC and the National Audit Office had
also launched an investigation into existing transactions.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)