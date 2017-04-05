SHANGHAI, April 5 China's Anshan Iron and Steel Group has signed a debt-to-equity swap agreement with Industrial Bank that covers 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) in total, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

Since China's policymakers re-launched the debt-for-equity scheme at the end of last year to ease the borrowing overhang of its struggling firms, the country's banks have pledged to sign deals with state-owned enterprises to ease their burden. ($1 = 6.8990 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)