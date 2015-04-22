SHANGHAI, April 22 Baoding Tianwei Group's bond underwriter has invited bondholders to meet next month after the power firm defaulted on interest payments on Tuesday - the first by a Chinese state-owned firm.

China Construction Bank said in an online statement it had invited bondholders to a discussion on May 13.

Baoding Tianwei's public default was widely anticipated following several years of poor results and a notice posted April 16 on the Shanghai Stock Exchange website warning investors of a possible 85.5 million yuan ($13.8 million) missed payment on April 21.

China Construction Bank's notice, which was posted on the website of China's bond clearinghouse, gave no specific details of what, if any remedies might be offered.

Markets have been watching closely to see how Baoding Tianwei's parent company, a large central state-owned enterprise called China South Industries Group, would handle the bond default.

The first public default by a Chinese firm in March 2014 resulted in spiking bond yields and an eventual bailout orchestrated with the help of the local government. The second, by little known Internet firm Cloud Live Tech Group on April 7, was largely ignored by markets.

Baoding Tianwei defaulted on interest payments for a 5-year, 1.5 billion yuan ($242.2 million) bond maturing in 2016 with a coupon rate of 5.7 percent. It was originally rated AA+, but was later downgraded to BB.

