Trump says new order on refugees is not a Muslim ban
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 President Donald Trump said on Saturday his executive order curbing immigration into the United States was not a ban on Muslims and was working out well.
SHANGHAI, Sept 29 The Shanghai Clearinghouse has not received sufficient funds to pay interest due on Thursday on commercial debt issued by Yabang Investment Holding Group Co Ltd, the clearinghouse said in a statement on its website.
Yabang, an unlisted conglomerate with interests in chemicals and real estate among other sectors, was due to make payment on the debt maturing on Thursday. The firm had previously defaulted on a separate short term bill in February.
Chinese bond defaults, nearly unheard of until 2015, have become much more frequent over the past 18 months as the economy has slowed and firms have struggled to refinance their borrowings. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
BERLIN/WASHINGTON, Jan 28 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump underscored the importance of the NATO alliance and vowed to work more closely together to combat terrorism and militancy, the two leaders said in a joint statement on Saturday.
Jan 28 Yemen is "dismayed" by U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily ban its citizens from traveling to the United States, saying that the country was a victim of attacks itself, an official said on Saturday.