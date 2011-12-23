* Less than 15 exploration wells sunk; only one major find
* First deepsea production expected in 2014 by Husky Energy
* CNOOC's offshore monopoly curbs growth
* CNOOC yet to drill first deepsea well
BEIJING, Dec 23 China National Offshore
Oil Corp aims to build one million barrels per day oil
equivalent capacity in deep waters offshore China -- "Daqing of
the deep" -- by 2020, but it looks likely to take longer than
that.
Experts say 20 years, not 10, is a more likely target for
the project, whose capacity would be equivalent to about a
quarter of the country's total current oil output, as China has
not yet tapped enough reserves needed to hit that goal.
A string of offshore oil and gas accidents, including a June
oil spill from a field operated by U.S. firm ConocoPhillips
, will prove to be additional roadblocks.
Daqing oilfield, in northeast Heilongjiang province, is
China's largest. Built in 1964, it sustained a 1 million bpd
output for about 40 years before slipping to around 800,000 bpd
currently.
With supply from maturing onshore fields stagnating and
limited potential in shallow waters after 30 years of
drilling, China -- the world's top energy consumer -- needs to
look at other resources, like shale gas and deepsea, to boost
its hydrocarbon reserves.
Over the past 30 years, CNOOC and partners have
worked mostly in waters shallower than 300 metres.
WHERE ARE CHINA'S DEEPSEA HYDROCARBON RESERVES?
Explorers will focus on the northern parts of the vast South
China Sea, but more gas than oil could be trapped in the deep
waters, Chinese geologists say.
CNOOC geologists said in September that they have identified
several major oil and gas structures through advanced seismic
surveys, largely in two basins -- Qiongdongnan and Pearl River
Mouth, both in the northern parts of the South China Sea.
Firms would shy away from the largely untapped
waters in the southern parts of the South China Sea due to
potential territorial disputes with the Phillippines, Taiwan,
Vietnam, Brunei and Malaysia -- with each of them maintaining
conflicting claims over parts of the South China Sea.
HOW MANY WELLS HAS CHINA DRILLED, HOW MANY NEEDED?
China has so far drilled less than 15 deepsea exploration
wells, all of which have been by CNOOC's foreign partners and
mostly by Canada's Husky Energy, which has drilled
about 10.
Husky, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, made
the first and sole major deepsea find in 2006, the Liwan gas
field some 300 km southeast of Hong Kong.
First gas from the project, holding 4-6 trillion cubic feet
of recoverable gas reserves, is expected in 2014.
Liwan is expected to produce up to 300 million cubic feet
per day by 2014, rising to 500 mmcf/d in 2015, or about 5
billion cubic metres a year.
To reach the scale of Daqing, CNOOC needs another 10
discoveries the size of Liwan, as 50 million tonnes of oil
equivalent is roughly 60-70 billion cubic metres of gas.
"There are tremendous challenges to reach that goal, simply
because it takes time," said Huang Xinhua, geologist at energy
consultancy IHS. "CNOOC wants to achieve in the next decade what
they achieved in 30 years in shallow waters."
In January, CNOOC said China's offshore oil and gas output
had hit a landmark 50 million tonnes of oil equivalent, the size
of Daqing -- the bulk of which was contributed by shallow water
operations in the Bohai Bay, off north China.
CNOOC Ltd, CNOOC's listed arm and the country's
near monopoly offshore player, is preparing to drill its
first-ever deepsea well in the northern part of the South China
Sea around the beginning of 2012 -- some six months behind an
earlier plan.
CNOOC Ltd would be using "Offshore 981", China's first
home-made semi-submersible deepsea rig that cost 6 billion yuan
($940 million) to build.
It can operate at a 3,000 metre depth and drill up to 10,000
metres. CNOOC has said it would build more of these rigs.
CNOOC, under new Chairman Wang Yilin, who took over the
reins in April, has stopped referring to the deepsea project as
"Daqing of the deep" but the company still treats it as a
longer-term goal, according to company officials.
WHO ARE THE MAIN DRILLERS IN DEEPSEA CHINA?
BP, Chevron, BG Group, Husky and U.S.
independent firm Anadarko hold exploration and
production contracts for deepsea China.
In Brazil, one of the world's sweetest spots for deepsea
hydrocarbon reserves, four major discoveries in deepwater Brazil
were made between 2007 and 2008 and another one earlier in 2010.
"Geologically, South China Sea is not Gulf of Mexico or
Brazil," said a senior CNOOC official.
PetroChina and Sinopec Corp,
China's top two energy firms that contribute nearly
three-quarters of the country's 4 million-bpd oil output, have
largely been barred from deepwater activities, as CNOOC has a
near monopoly in offshore mining rights.
In 2004, PetroChina was granted a rare license to explore in
a block in the southern part of South China Sea, but has only
carried out some seismic work and is yet to drill a well.
PetroChina was told by the central government to hold off
further activities as the block is near the hotly disputed
waters, industry officials have said.
Sinopec also did some seismic surveys in deepsea block 3 and
4 in Qiongdongnan basin, but stopped short of drilling a well.
