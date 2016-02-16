UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SHANGHAI Feb 16 China's Yabang Investment Holding Group Co said it failed to meet payment obligations on a 200 million yuan ($30.8 million) short-term bill which matured Feb. 14, the latest in a series of bond defaults in China.
Yabang, a conglomerate with businesses ranging from chemical, medicine, logistics to real estate, said in a statement that due to a cash shortage, it was unable to pay creditors the principal and interest of the one-year bill.
Yabang said it is actively raising money to meet its obligations, and is also improving its operations to generate cash flows.
Zhang Longxin, a Yabang representative, could not be immediately reached for comment. ($1 = 6.4943 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February