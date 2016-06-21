HONG KONG, June 21 Defaults in China's domestic bond markets are likely to continue rising as corporate profitability remains under pressure and debt burdens increase, rating agency S&P Global said in a report on Tuesday.

The agency said that the impact of such defaults could spread to global bonds issued by Chinese companies as the investor and issuer bases converge.

"Defaults have dashed the widespread perception of implicit government guarantees for bonds, particularly those of SOEs," the agency said in the report. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Sam Holmes)