BEIJING, June 15 China's military has begun a
six-month probe into buildings erected without permission, that
exceed specifications or are illegally rented out, as part of a
broader campaign against corruption, the Defence Ministry said
on Monday.
China's armed forces, the world's largest, have become a
focus of President Xi Jinping's campaign to root out
deeply-ingrained graft including bribery, which often takes the
form of lavish gifts to officials or extravagant spending of
government funds.
"Some 'big problems' left over from the past several years
continue to exist, and illegality and ill-discipline keeps
happening. Chronic problems in the building of barracks have not
been totally sorted out," the ministry said.
The military earlier this year ordered barracks to be built
as simply and economically as possible, without using
ostentatious or imported building materials.
Several senior officers have been felled in Xi's sweep,
including Xu Caihou, who was a deputy chairman of the powerful
Central Military Commission, which Xi heads. Xu died of cancer
in March.
The anti-graft drive in the military comes as Xi steps up
efforts to modernise forces that are projecting power across the
disputed waters of the East and South China Seas, though China
has not fought a war in decades.
China intensified its crackdown on corruption in the
military in the late 1990s, banning the People's Liberation Army
from engaging in business. But the military has been involved in
commercial dealings in recent years due to a lack of checks and
balances, military analysts have said.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)