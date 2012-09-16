By David Lague and Charlie Zhu
| HONG KONG Sept 17
HONG KONG Sept 17 When China turned to Russia
for supplies of advanced weapons through the 1990s, it
kick-started Beijing's military build-up with an immediate
boost in firepower.
It also demonstrated the failure of its domestic defence
sector which was still turning out obsolete 1950s vintage
equipment for the People's Liberation Army from a sprawling
network of state-owned arms makers.
Now, after more than two decades of soaring military
spending, this once backward industry has been transformed --
China is creating its own military-industrial complex, with the
private sector taking a leading role.
With Tiananmen-era bans on Western military sales to China
still in place, an innovative and efficient domestic arms
industry is crucial for Beijing as it assembles a modern
military force capable of enforcing claims over Taiwan and
disputed maritime territories.
China has locked horns recently with its Southeast Asian
neighbours over conflicting claims to strings of islets in the
South China Sea. Tensions have also flared with Japan over
uninhabited islands in the East China Sea, even as the United
States executes a strategic military pivot towards the Pacific.
Well funded defence groups have rapidly absorbed the
technology and expertise needed to build complex weapons,
freeing China from its former heavy reliance on Russian and
other foreign equipment, Chinese and Western experts say.
"A country's defence sector should reflect the strength of
the country's economy," says Wu Da, a portfolio manager at
Beijing-based Changsheng Fund Management Co Ltd which invests in
listed Chinese defence stocks.
But, he adds, the sector is so shrouded in secrecy it's been
hard to assess how viable it is.
"Some of the Chinese defence groups are already quite strong
after so much military spending in recent years but you don't
know exactly how well they are doing financially or
technologically because China does not want others to know."
That could start to change.
INJECTING ASSETS
Beijing is enlisting the private sector to accelerate the
rise of its best defense contractors, issuing new guidelines in
July aimed at encouraging private investment in a sector
traditionally sheltered from competition and public scrutiny.
Listed subsidiaries of top Chinese military contractors now
intend to buy at least 20 billion yuan ($3.15 billion) in assets
from their state-owned parents in the second half, according to
their recent filings with the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock
exchanges.
This would double the value of military related assets
injected into these listed companies since 2007 with more in the
pipeline, as Beijing presses ahead with an ambitious program to
privatize most of a vast arms industry employing more than a
million workers at more than 1,000 state-owned enterprises.
The long term goal is to transform some of the leading
contractors, such as China State Shipbuilding Corporation
(CSSC), Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) and China
Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation into homegrown
versions of American giants Lockheed Martin and Northrop
Grumman or Britain's BAE Systems.
AVIC, which is aiming to quadruple its sales to one trillion
yuan ($157.7 billion) by 2020 from 250 billion yuan in 2011,
plans to inject 80 percent of its main businesses into some of
its listed companies by the end of next year.
Beijing has made repeated calls to speed up listings of all
but the most sensitive military businesses. The authorities have
also promised to allow public bidding for unclassified and minor
defence contracts in a sector that is likely to enjoy strong
growth if China continues its sustained military build-up.
China's top 10 defence groups with estimated combined assets
of 2 trillion yuan ($315 billion) have listed more than 70
subsidiaries, including over 40 with defence-related businesses.
About 25 per cent of the assets of the top 10 are now held in
the listed companies, according to market analysts.
Some of these stocks have been strong performers. Sustained
military outlays and the expectation of asset injections have
insulated them from the country's current economic slowdown.
They also tend to spike in price at times of increased tension
between China and its neighbours over disputed territory.
The plan to buy more of their parent's military related
assets would allow these listed companies to raise extra funds
for research and development, the companies say.
AVIC subsidiary Hafei Aviation Industry Co Ltd
plans to issue shares this year to buy 3.3 billion yuan ($520.5
million) in assets from its parent, including helicopter
manufacturing companies.
"AVIC's injection of (its) helicopter business into the
listed company will be a key experiment of China's strategic
upgrade and transformation of its domestic defence and science
industry," Hafei said in a July prospectus.
FALLING MILITARY IMPORTS
The growth of the domestic arms industry has allowed China
to steadily reduce military imports. International arms transfer
figures from the Stockholm International Peace Research
Institute (SIPRI) show China's defence imports fell 58 per cent
between 2007 and 2011.
In this period, China slipped to fourth place in the ranks
of global arms buyers after holding top position in the five
years to 2006.
"The PLA has clearly turned away from acquiring foreign
developed platforms," says Scott Harold, a China analyst for the
Santa Monica, California-based Rand Corporation.
After double digit, annual increases in outlays over most of
the last 20 years, China's military spending is now second only
to the United States.
In March, Beijing announced its defence budget for this year
would increase 11.2 per cent to $106 billion but some foreign
analysts believe this understates the country's overall military
budget.
In its annual report on the Chinese military, the Pentagon
in May estimated Beijing's total 2012 spending would be between
$120 billion and $180 billion. Washington will spend $614
billion on its military this year.
Private data analyst, IHS Jane's Defence Budgets, forecasts
that Beijing's annual outlays will reach almost $240 billion by
2015, more than the combined budgets of all nations in the Asia
Pacific region and four times Japan's military spending.
About 30 per cent of China's military budget goes to weapons
and equipment, according to Beijing's most recent defence White
Paper published last year.
CASH OVERCOMES INEFFICIENCIES
Military experts say that alongside reorganization and
streamlining launched in the late 1990s, this avalanche of cash
has sharply improved the output from key sectors of the Chinese
defence industry despite the inefficiencies of many big
state-owned companies, widespread corruption and a lack of
official or public oversight.
"There is just something about money, and the more of it the
better," says Rand Corp's Harold.
Russian weapons, including Su-27 fighters, Kilo-class
submarines and Sovremenny-class cruisers, remain some of the
PLA's most potent hardware.
However, some Chinese-made equipment is now thought to be
comparable to their Russian or Western counterparts, military
experts say, although they acknowledge that accurate information
about the performance of PLA weapons remains scarce.
Over the last decade, China has launched two classes of
locally designed and built conventional submarines that are now
the mainstays of the PLA's underwater fleet.
It has also built versions of the Su-27 combat aircraft and
begun mass production of its J-10 fighter that some experts rank
with the U.S.-made F-16 in performance. China reportedly has
developed its first stealth fighter, the J-20, but details of
its capabilities remain unclear.
Chinese factories also appear to have made rapid progress in
developing a range of advanced missiles. These include up to
1,000 ballistic and cruise missiles deployed against Taiwan and
new mobile launchers for the PLA's nuclear weapons.
Even in more basic equipment, China's arms industry appears
to have made significant improvements. In little over a decade,
shabby uniforms and poor quality footwear have been replaced
with smart, comfortable looking camouflage uniforms, lightweight
helmets and solid combat boots.
Ground troops carry new assault rifles and small arms, while
modern tanks, armoured personnel carriers and artillery have
been introduced to replace equipment derived from Soviet designs
of the 1950s.
Arms trade experts conclude that China's factories are now
capable of satisfying most of the PLA's needs - and that of
other nations as well.
In the 10 years to 2011, China's foreign military sales
increased 95 per cent, making it the sixth largest arms supplier
behind the UK, SIPRI figures show. Sales of jet fighters,
warships and tanks to political ally Pakistan, however, account
for much of this increase.
TECHNOLOGY WEAKNESS
Despite clear progress, some glaring weaknesses remain in
Chinese defence technology, military experts say.
The PLA still appears reliant on imports of high performance
jet engines from Russia for its most advanced fighters despite
decades of research and development aimed at developing local
power plants.
It also depends on dual-use, imported engine technology from
Europe for its warships, submarines and armoured vehicles.
Domestic aerospace companies have so far been unable to
build big military transport aircraft that are important for
military mobility in a country as big as China. These companies
also remain heavily dependent on European, U.S. and Russian
designs and technology for locally built helicopters.
Beijing is pinning its hopes on competitive market forces to
help close these gaps as it continues its military spending
spree.
That means more business for listed arms makers such as
China Shipbuilding Industry Ltd which raised 8
billion yuan ($1.26 billion) in May from a convertible bond
issue to buy military assets from its parent, the giant China
Shipbuilding Industry Corp.
"With the construction of our country's navy steadily pushed
forward, we expect our company's income from defence business to
keep increasing," the company said in a May stock exchange
statement.