BEIJING Dec 5 Chinese President Xi Jinping has
urged faster development of advanced new military equipment to
help build a strong army, state media reported, as the country
steps up an ambitious modernisation plan that has rattled nerves
across the region.
Speaking at a two-day conference of the People's Liberation
Army, Xi said that military reforms should be "guided by the
objective of building a strong army", the official Xinhua news
agency said late on Thursday.
"Advanced weaponry is the embodiment of a modern army and a
crucial support for national security and rejuvenation," it
cited Xi as saying.
"Equipment systems are now in a period of strategic
opportunities and at a key point for rapid development."
Xi has been pushing to strengthen the fighting ability of
China's 2.3 million-strong armed forces as they project power
across disputed waters in the East and South China Seas.
China has developed emerging stealth fighter technology,
anti-satellite missiles and now has one aircraft carrier in
operation and is planning more.
Defence spending this year is set to rise by 12.2 percent to
808.2 billion yuan ($131.3 billion), a number many governments
and analysts say is not representative of the country's true
defence outlays.
Xi said that new weapons must be "innovative, practical and
forward-thinking to meet the demands of actual combat and fill
in the weak spots of China's existing equipment".
"Military officers at all levels should play a leading role
and use actual combat to guide soldiers to improve their
capacity to operate weapons," he said.
However the country's armed forces, the world's largest,
came under criticism earlier this year from serving and retired
officers and state media, who questioned whether they were too
corrupt to win a war.
Part of Xi's much-vaunted campaign against deep-rooted graft
has targeted the military.
In October, the government said one of China's most senior
former military officers had confessed to taking "massive"
bribes in exchange for help in promotions.
($1 = 6.15 yuan)
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard)