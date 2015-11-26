BEIJING Nov 26 China will shake up its military
by establishing a joint operational command structure by 2020
and rejig existing military regions as part of overall reforms,
President Xi Jinping said in a comments reported on Thursday.
In a lengthy speech carried by the official Xinhua news
agency, Xi gave a broad-brush description of the reforms he
wanted, but gave few details aside from repeating a September
pledge to cut troop numbers by 300,000.
"Under the leadership of the (Communist) Party, our military
has gone from small to big, from weak to strong, from victory to
victory. On this road, reform and innovation steps have never
stopped," Xi was quoted as saying.
Xi is determined to modernise the military at the same time
as China gets more assertive in its territorial disputes in the
East and South China Seas. China's navy is investing in
submarines and aircraft carriers, while the air force is
developing stealth fighters.
The troop cuts are part of long-mooted reforms to simplify
and further professionalise the military, especially command and
leadership structures that are still largely run along Soviet
lines.
As part of this move, China's seven military regions, which
have separate command structures that tend to focus on
ground-based operations, are expected to be reduced, though Xi
did not explicitly say this.
Xi said that the military region structure would be redrawn
and a joint operational command structure set up - a move
previously flagged by the military which is meant to help
coordination between different parts of the defence system.
China has been moving rapidly to upgrade its military
hardware, but operational integration of complex and disparate
systems across a regionalised command structure is a major
challenge.
In the past, regional level military commanders have enjoyed
latitude over their forces and branches of the military have
remained highly independent, making it difficult to exercise the
centralised control necessary to use new weapons systems
effectively in concert.
It is not clear if the government will give more information
about the reform plan.
The troop cuts and broader reform programme have already
proven controversial, though, and the army's official People's
Liberation Army Daily has published a series of commentaries in
recent weeks warning of opposition to the reforms.
Xi said that the whole of the armed forces was "ardently
anticipating" the reforms and "firmly upheld" them.
China has previously faced protests from demobilised
soldiers, who have complained about a lack of support finding
new jobs or help with financial problems.
A protest by thousands of former soldiers over pensions was
reported in June, although the Defence Ministry denied any
knowledge of the incident.
The PLA is already reeling from Xi's crackdown on
deep-seated corruption in China, which has seen dozens of
officers investigated, including two former vice chairmen of the
Central Military Commission.
Xi said there would be a new military discipline body - he
again gave no details - and stepped up efforts to root out
graft.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Michael Martina)