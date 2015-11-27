BEIJING Nov 27 China's army will get a more
prominent role under military reform proposals announced this
week and there will also be more help for those who lose their
jobs as a result of the changes, the Defence Ministry said on
Friday.
President Xi Jinping unveiled a broad-brush outline of the
reforms this week, seeking further modernisation of the command
structure of the world's largest armed forces to better enable
it to win a modern war.
Xi is determined to modernise the military at the same time
as China becomes more assertive in its territorial disputes in
the East and South China Seas. China's navy is investing in
submarines and aircraft carriers, while the air force is
developing stealth fighters.
His reforms include establishing a joint operational command
structure by 2020 and rejigging existing military regions, as
well as cutting troop numbers by 300,000.
Spokesman Yang Yujun shed a little more light on the reforms
in a statement carried on the ministry's website, saying an army
leadership mechanism would be set up to centralise a command
structure previously shared by four departments, including those
responsible for logistics and politics.
"The army is an important force in our military," Yang said.
"The setting up of this army mechanism will benefit ... raising
management efficiency and accelerate military modernisation."
Yang said the joint operational command structure was needed
to ensure the ability to win a modern war.
He gave no details on either move.
China has been moving rapidly to upgrade its military
hardware, but operational integration of complex and disparate
systems across a regionalised command structure is a major
challenge.
So-called paid for services are also going, meaning non-core
activities such as military-run hospitals open to the public
will be ditched. The military was banned from commercial
activities in 1998.
Yang gave no details but said the move would help "clean up
the military's work style", a likely reference to anti-graft
efforts. Xi has cracked down hard on corruption in the military.
It was not clear if the government would give more
information about the reform plan.
The troop cuts and broader reform programme have already
proven controversial, though, and the official People's
Liberation Army Daily has published a series of commentaries in
recent weeks warning of opposition to the reforms.
China has previously faced protests from demobilised
soldiers, who have complained about a lack of support finding
new jobs or help with financial problems.
In an apparent reference to such concerns, Yang said more
attention would be paid to looking after those affected by the
military's downsizing and "concern shown to resolve real
difficulties".
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)