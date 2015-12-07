(Adds details from commentary)
BEIJING Dec 7 High-ranking officers in the
Chinese army must hold their tongues about concerns over
military reform and lead from the front to ensure the rank and
file are on board, the People's Liberation Army said on Monday.
President Xi Jinping unveiled a broad-brush outline of the
reforms last month, seeking further modernisation of the command
structure of the world's largest armed forces, including job
losses, to better enable it to win a modern war.
Xi is determined to modernise at the same time as China
becomes more assertive in its territorial disputes in the East
and South China Seas. China's navy is investing in submarines
and aircraft carriers, while the air force is developing stealth
fighters.
The reforms, kicked of in September with Xi's announcement
he would cut service personnel by 300,000, have been
controversial.
The military's newspaper has published a series of
commentaries warning of opposition to the reforms and worries
about lost jobs.
In a front-page commentary in the People's Liberation Army
Daily, the military's political department, in charge of
ideology and ensuring loyalty to the ruling Communist Party,
said the success or failure of reform depended on top officers
"leading from the front and setting a fine example".
"It is forbidden to speak nonsense, make irresponsible
comments, have your own points of view, act as you see fit or
feign compliance," it said, in a piece also carried in the
party's official People's Daily.
Special attention must be paid to what ordinary soldiers
think and sensitive subjects "effectively resolved", it added.
"(You) must organise and manage well public opinion,
especially on the Internet, and fight an active battle to create
a good atmosphere for promoting reform," the piece said.
Those in the military who "resolutely support reform and
dare to throw themselves into reform" should be promoted, it
added.
The commentary reiterated the party's absolute leadership
over the military and reminded officers to oppose "liberalism",
wording the army normally uses to refer to those who wish to
challenge the party's control.
Xi's reforms include establishing a joint operational
command structure by 2020 and rejigging existing military
regions, as well as cutting troop numbers.
The military commentary said that the reforms were
unprecedented in their scope and for the interest groups they
touch upon.
"Deepening military reform is a big test that cannot be
avoided, and we have begun our assault and entered deep waters,"
it added.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)