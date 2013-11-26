BEIJING Nov 26 China sent its sole aircraft
carrier on a training mission into the South China Sea on
Tuesday amid maritime disputes with some neighbours and tension
over its plan to set up an airspace defence zone in waters
disputed with Japan.
The Liaoning, bought used from Ukraine and refurbished in
China, has conducted more than 100 exercises and experiments
since it was commissioned last year but this is the first time
it has been sent to the South China Sea.
Though considered decades behind U.S. technology, the
Liaoning represents the Chinese navy's blue-water ambitions and
has been the focus of a campaign to stir patriotism.
The Liaoning left port from the northern city of Qingdao
accompanied by two destroyers and two frigates, the Chinese navy
said on an official news website (navy.81.cn/).
While there, it will carry out "scientific research, tests
and military drills", the report said.
"This is the first time since the Liaoning entered service
that it has carried out long-term drills on the high seas," it
added.
It did not specify exactly what training would be done, only
noting that previous exercises involving aircraft landing and
taking off had gone well and laid a firm foundation for future
tests.
Previously reported training exercises have mostly been in
the Yellow Sea.
China's Defence Ministry said on Monday that it had lodged
formal protests with the U.S. and Japanese embassies after both
countries criticised a Chinese plan to impose new rules on
airspace over disputed waters in the East China Sea.
China also claims almost the entire oil- and gas-rich South
China Sea, overlapping claims from Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei, the
Philippines and Vietnam.
That dispute is one of the region's biggest flashpoints amid
China's military build-up and the U.S. strategic "pivot" back to
Asia signalled by the Obama administration in 2011.
China's navy said the mission was routine, adding that the
Liaoning was still in a testing phase.
"This test visit to the South China Sea is part of normal
arrangements for testing and training for the Liaoning," it
added.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)