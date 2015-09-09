* China growing challenge to U.S. naval supremacy
BEIJING, Sept 10 It is the near future, and
China prepares to strike back after being attacked, loosing off
ballistic missiles to take out an aircraft carrier and
destroying an airfield as a fighter jet takes off.
The enemy is not named in the animation, released late last
month by Chinese internet giant Tencent, but the ship looks a
lot like a U.S. Nimitz-class carrier, while the destroyed
fighter is clearly a Lockheed Martin Corp F-22.
It may be fantasy, but the clip - viewed more than 60
million times so far - reflects a mood of rising nationalism and
confidence among the Chinese public and military.
An assertive China under President Xi Jinping now believes
its military has the technology to at the very least make the
United States think twice before undertaking any military
adventures in what China sees as its backyard.
"Can the United States be certain of getting the upper hand
in the event of a showdown with China?" retired Major-General
Luo Yuan, now a widely followed military commentator, wrote in
June. "China is preparing every day to win a modern war."
Xi visits the United States at end of this month.
Analysts see three potential arenas for such a showdown -
the South China Sea, where China has a series of overlapping
territorial disputes with its neighbours, the East China Sea,
where remote islets are a source of friction between Beijing and
U.S. ally Japan, and any conflict over self-ruled Taiwan.
The United States remains by far the world's most powerful
military nation and has pledged to keep sailing in what it
regards as international waters off China, dedicating some of
its most advanced assets to the region.
But China's ostentatious display of some of its latest
military hardware at a parade in Beijing last week to mark the
end of World War Two underlined its growing might.
A senior U.S. official said that, while the Chinese military
build-up of recent years had been of ongoing concern, last
week's parade was "more for a showcase effect and not something
that has anybody in Washington overly worried".
MISSILES ON SHOW
Among the weapons unveiled for the first time at the parade
was an anti-ship ballistic missile, the Dongfeng-21D, a still
untested weapon designed to destroy an aircraft carrier with one
hit.
Also on show were several intercontinental ballistic
missiles such as the DF-5B and the DF-31A as well as the DF-26
intermediate range ballistic missile, dubbed the "Guam killer"
by defence media because it bolsters China's ability to threaten
the U.S. Pacific Ocean base.
Airfields and ports under construction on newly reclaimed
Chinese islands in the disputed South China Sea will help China
project power far into South East Asian waters.
"We've already basically broken through the first island
chain," retired rear admiral Zhang Zhaozhong said in state media
this year, referring to the ability to confront the United
States close to home around Taiwan.
"Now we need to break through the second and third island
chains," he added, meaning being able to challenge the U.S. Navy
in the rest of East Asia and then out as far as Hawaii.
Richard Bitzinger, a regional security analyst at
Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said
while there was nothing technologically new on show last week,
he was concerned at potential Chinese military over-confidence.
"Just because they are developing capabilities that are
complicating operations, especially for the Americans, doesn't
mean they have won the war already," he said.
PACIFIC POWER
The United States, which under President Barack Obama has
pursued a strategy of "rebalancing" towards Asia, is not about
to give up its position as the leading naval power in the
western Pacific any time soon.
The U.S. Navy says about 58 percent of all of its forces -
ships, aircraft, sailors and Marines - are deployed to or
home-ported in the Pacific Fleet, including in Japan, Guam and
Singapore.
The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier is on its way to
Japan and three more American aircraft carriers are home-ported
on America's Pacific coast.
A recent Pentagon report also noted significant gaps in
Chinese defences, saying it lacked, for example, a robust
anti-submarine warfare capability.
"Having these missiles and being able to use them
effectively in a conflict are two very different things," said a
Western official in Beijing, citing internal assessments of the
missiles on show at the parade, adding it was not clear whether
the newest models had even been deployed yet.
Still, China's advances are already causing major headaches
in democratic Taiwan, which China claims as its own and has
never renounced the use of force to bring under its control. The
United States is obligated by law to help Taiwan defend itself.
An unpublished Taiwan Defence Ministry report, seen by
Reuters, warned that China's upgraded H-6 bomber, when equipped
with anti-ship missiles, would enable China to project power
even deep into the Indian Ocean.
The same aircraft type appears in the Tencent animation,
firing off missiles that end up taking out the carrier.
"The message China is giving these days is 'we're here and
you'd better get used to it'," said one senior Beijing-based
Asian diplomat. "The aim is to push the Americans as far away as
possible. There can only be one big brother in this region."
