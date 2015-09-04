BEIJING, Sept 4 China's military reforms will be
difficult and risky as they require a fundamental change in
thinking and could affect special interest groups, the armed
forces official paper said on Friday following the announcement
of a 300,000 troop cut.
President Xi Jinping unveiled the unexpected news of a
reduction in the size of the armed forces on Thursday, at a
military parade marking the end of World War Two.
The Defence Ministry said the cut, part of broader reforms
to up-grade and further professionalise the military, would be
basically completed by 2017.
The People's Liberation Army Daily said in a lengthy
commentary the success of deepening reform would decide the
future of China's ambitions to strengthen its forces.
"The difficulty is unprecedented," the newspaper said.
Old ways of thinking were "ingrained" and "it will be very
hard to sweep them away from people's heads", it said.
Reforms will also inevitably impinge upon certain interest
groups, it said, without saying who those people might be.
"There will certainly be different understandings of what
reform means, and this may even cause a certain degree of risk,"
the paper said. It did not elaborate.
The military has already been shaken by several high-level
corruption scandals, as part of Xi's sweeping campaign against
deeply ingrained graft, as he seeks to make the military an
effective fighting force.
The troop cut represents a little more than a tenth of the
military's 2.3 million strong forces.
It is the fourth time since the 1980s that China will be
reducing its military numbers, as it speeds up an ambitious
modernisation programme which has seen the development of
stealth jets and anti-satellite missiles.
The focus of the cut will be on phasing out outdated
equipment, simplifying administrative and non-combat roles and
"adjusting and improving military structure", the ministry has
said.
Further military reforms will happened in a "step-by-step"
manner and are coming "at the appropriate time", it said.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)